Here's how Kim Kardashian is making every December morning Christmas special for her kids

Kim Kardashian has gotten into the Christmas spirit and it's amazing to see the great lengths that she is going to make it even more special for her kids. The SKIMS founder recently took to Instagram to give us a peek of her morning routine to wake up her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm West on every December morning with Christmas music.

Kim shared an Instagram story where she revealed that she has hired pianist Philip Cornish to wake her kids each morning in December by playing Christmas music. Sharing a few videos in her stories, Kim wrote, "Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids."

In the videos shared by Kim, Cornish could be seen playing some beautiful tunes, while being seated in a room that also featured a giant Christmas tree that was illuminated with lights.

Kim Kardashian's recent post, comes days after she recently filed suit to become legally single and also drop her last name. Kardashian's legal step came after Kanye West publicly asked her to come back to him during the ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit concert on Thursday, which took place in Los Angeles.

During his performance at the event, Kanye reportedly rapped about Kim as she sang, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly." This isn't the first time that West has recently spoken about making things right with his estranged wife. Previously, during a speech at a Thanksgiving event, Kanye spoke about not being a good husband to Kim and also stated it will be god who will bring them together again.

