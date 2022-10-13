Here's how King Charles treasures a precious moment with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid rift

King Charles III and his son Prince Harry may not be on the best of terms at the moment but their bond still remains close to the monarch's heart and a sweet gesture in his office has been proof of that. In a video shared on Twitter by ITV's Lizzie Robinson, Truss is seen doing a curtsy before shaking hands with King Charles. The clip also shows a few photographs that are displayed in the background in the room out of which one happens to be from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

King Charles III has been proclaimed as Britain's new monarch following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The King has been taking on his duties as the new monarch and recently as he met with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, eagle-eyed fans spotted a sweet photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his office.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 and the royal wedding ceremony was the talk of the town. King Charles even played a special role at the wedding apart from being the father of the groom as he walked his daughter-in-law down the aisle at the ceremony. The wedding photo that has been kept in King Charles' office showcases Harry and Meghan surrounded by members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip along with Charles and Camilla.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding photo

The news of King Charles' treasuring this special moment with Meghan and Harry comes amid the recent revelation of his coronation date. It has been announced by Buckingham Palace that King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6 which happens to be the same date as Harry and Meghan's son, Archie Harrison's birthday. While fans speculated if the date was set to snub the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal expert Katie Nicholl has claimed that it was a coincidence.

The Sussexes recently made an appearance in the UK as they attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral. It is unclear as of now whether the couple will be travelling to the UK again next year to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles. All members of the royal family will be invited and it has been reported that approximately 2000 guests will be arriving for the event which will also be televised.

