Here's how Kourtney Kardashian's three kids reacted to her engagement with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised the world when they announced their fairytale engagement but their fans were not the only ones shocked. In the latest episode of the Kard-Jen family reality series, The Kardashians, Barker bent his knee and popped the question while their families joined them after for an intimate celebration. Missing from the festivities were Kourtney's three kids who did not take the news well.

On finding out that her kids were not present on such an important day with her, Kourtney expressed her regret, via ET, "I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would’ve made them feel more included in the decision kind of, like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t her best." Though the Poosh founder's three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign who she shares with ex Scott Disick were not present at the venue, the Blink-182 drummer's children Alabama and Landon were part of the fun.

Meanwhile, Kourtney attempted to get in touch with her children and face timed them. Calling her daughter Penelope first who burst into tears on hearing the news. Kourtney later elaborated in a confessional, "Penelope took it hard," and added, "I think it’s a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means." Her youngest son Reign commented that the news was "not exciting."

As for her oldest, Kourtney was unable to get in touch with Mason. Afterwards, Kourtney discussed the situation with her sisters who tried to put things in perspective for the mother of three.

ALSO READ Kourtney Kardashian admits making the 'first move' on Travis Barker: He was taking a long time