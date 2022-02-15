Here's how Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and other Kardashian-Jenner members celebrated Valentine's Day 2022

This year's Valentine's Day was even more special for some Kardashian-Jenner family members compared to others. While it was the first one for Kourtney Kardashian along with her beau Travis Barker as an engaged couple. It was also extra sweet for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who recently welcomed their second child together, son Wolf Webster.

From Kourtney to Kylie, several Kardashian-Jenner family members took to Instagram to share photos of their Valentine's Day celebrations which included receiving special gifts from their loved ones. From flaunting heart balloons to extravagant flower displays, the Kardashian-Jenner Valentine's day celebration looked nothing short of adorable as the family members gave a peek into the same. While Kim didn't take to Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day with Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder was seen heading out for a date at Cipriani NYC.

Check out the Kardashian-Jenner family' Valentine's Day posts here:

As for Kylie who welcomed her second baby recently, the beauty mogul received beautiful flowers from Travis Scott and Jenner shared a photo of the same in her Instagram stories.

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to have enjoyed a family celebration for Valentine's Day as she gave a peek at herself enjoying a great time kids Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick and also Travis Barker's children Alabama and Landon Barker. As for Khloe Kardashian, the KUWTK alum ringed in the day of love with her daughter True Thompson.

Amid her Valentine's celebration with Pete Davidson, Kim also received a truck full of roses from ex-husband Kanye West who shared a photo of the same on his Instagram.

