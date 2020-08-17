Here's how Liam Hemsworth is reportedly in a 'better place' one year after he & Miley Cyrus headed for divorce

Liam Hemsworth, who is currently dating Gabriella Brooks, is reportedly happy to have moved on from ex-wife Miley Cyrus a year after the couple announced their split. Read below to know how the Isn't It Romantic? star is in a better place.

It was in this month, last year when Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus shocked the world by announcing their divorce just months after getting married. For their fans, their reconciliation felt like eventual endgame but concluded with the two parting ways. In his Instagram note to fans, Liam had shared, "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward." As of now, Hemsworth has moved on and found love in Gabriella Brooks.

So, how is Liam doing a year after his and Miley's public split? According to E! News, a source revealed that the 30-year-old actor is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now. The way the ex-couple had ended things between them didn't sit well with the Isn't It Romantic? star and he was saddened by it all. Hence, it took him time to come to terms with their relationship ending and the process of it all.

"He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another," the source added.

We're glad that both Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have moved on!

Meanwhile, Miley made headlines for her latest single Midnight Sky which is said to be about her broken relationship with Liam Hemsworth. Moreover, it was also announced that Cyrus has split with boyfriend Cody Simpson after dating for 10 months and is currently enjoying being single.

