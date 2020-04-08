Here's how Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks is different from ex wife Miley Cyrus

Gabriella Brooks helped Liam Hemsworth moving on after his split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus had a dreamy love story. Liam was a virtual unknown while Miley was a Disney pop star. The quintessential couple met for the first time on the sets of their film The Last Song. The two hit off almost instantly and became best friends. It was only after about a year when they made a jaw-dropping red carpet debut as a couple at an Oscars event, confirming that they are in fact, dating. After dating on and off for about a decade, Liam and Miley exchanged rings and finally got married on December 23, 2018. However, not all love stories have a perfect ending. Miley and Liam called off their marriage in less than a year. It had been only 8 months of their marriage when the couple decided to file for a divorce.

Miley Cyrus is now dating Cody Simpson while Liam Hemsworth has found love in Gabriella Brooks. The 30-years-old actor was spotted with Gabriella for the first time last December, four months after announcing his split with Miley Cyrus. A source close to the couple describes Gabriella as almost the opposite of Miley, reveals ET. Liam's family stood for him after his divorce with Miley but it was Gabriella who made him believe in love again. The actor had not been in the best mood ever since he parted ways with his former beloved Miley. However, Liam felt a connection with Gabriella the moment they met.

21 years old model Gabriella Brooks gets along with Liam's parents and his closest friends. She is quiet, lowkey and loves to be alone with him. "Liam loved Miley so much but in the back of his mind, he always knew life with her would prove difficult because she never seemed ready to settle down," the source told ET. Liam wanted marriage and family, the source added. Liam and Gabriella are currently social distancing in the former's home on Phillip Island. The couple has been staying together for a few weeks now while Miley is self-quarantining with beau Cody Simpson at her house in LA.

"Miley has moved on; she feels free. She is happy and dating Cody at the moment with no pressure to marry," the source said. Ever since Miley moved in with Cody, she feels that it has been the best thing for her. While Liam and Gabriella refrain from PDA, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are all over social media. Recently, Cody shared a beautiful picture of Miley as the duo celebrated six months of togetherness. Unfortunately, the couple could not head for a romantic dinner to spend their evening but celebrated their half-year anniversary together at their home. A couple of days ago, Cody also recited a love poem for Miley as they live chatted with each other and it was all things love. Miley and Cody have also adopted a rescued puppy together and have named him Bo. The cute pupper made his debut on Cody's Instagram a few days ago where the Australian singer introduced him to his Instafam.

Meanwhile, Miley has been keeping busy with her Instagram Live show that she is hosting online amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The celebrity chat show involves different actors featuring in each episode. Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded not only involves Miley to interact with various celebs but also aims to cheer up people amidst the ongoing crisis. Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Emily Osment are a few stars who graced Miley's show.

Speaking about Miley's reaction to ex-beau Liam dating 21-year old model Gabriella Brooks, the singer wishes him well. She wants Liam to be happy and says, "She knows how important love and marriage are for him, but she just needed her independence." The source also informed the portal, "Miley and Liam have moved on and it seems they're both where they most want to be in life." Last year in May, Liam told GQ that he hoped to have '10, 15, maybe 20' children with his wife Miley Cyrus.

The two are happy in their lives now. Even though Miley and Liam are not in contact, they wish each other well. While Miley is happily dating Cody Simpson, Liam Hemsworth has found love in Gabriella Brooks.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More