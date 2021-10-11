Here's how Machine Gun Kelly REACTED to Pete Davidson's hilarious SNL impersonation

As Kim Kardashian rocked her Saturday Night Live debut, she had her happy helpers who filled her epic sketches with more depth, especially during the skit for ‘People’s Kourt’ which had stars like Pete Davidson, Halsey and her own mother Kris Jenner play different characters. As for Pete, he received a reaction from Machine Gun Kelly whom he portrayed during the hilarious act.

Many fans know that MGK and Pete have been friends for a long time, and the Bloody Valentine took Davidson’s impersonation lightly as he tweeted, “I think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl.” Pete’s hilarious impersonation showed how Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox pack on the PDA in public. The actor made sure to feature as MGK by styling himself like one of his most recent looks.

Take a look at Machine Gun Kelly’s post:

i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl https://t.co/Ue0mnK7Mlw — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) October 10, 2021

For the unversed, in the sketch, Kim Kardashian portraying Kourtney Kardashian called in her “bailiffs” who happen to be Davidson as Machine Gun Kelly and Chloe Fineman as Megan Fox, 35. Davidson even put on a blonde wig to impersonate Machine Gun Kelly in the most proper way ever! “Hey, what’s up?” Davidson said as he rocked his wig.

In the sketch, Davidson proceeded to do his best as Machine Gun Kelly while Chloe Fineman channelled a Megan Fox. The two wiggled their tongues and showed the audience some of their cringe-worthy makeout sessions as MGK and Fox!

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker have been friends for some time as the two girlfriends introduced their boyfriends on stage for their VMAs performance as their ‘future baby daddies.’ After that, Fox and Kardashian were even spotted in one of Kim Kardashian’s promotional photoshoots of her company SKIMS.

