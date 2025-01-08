Here's How Marvel Is Planning To Fix Its Shows; 'Traditional TV' Plan Explained

With many changes being implemented by Marvel Studios, a new strategy is being introduced for its TV shows. Previously, when Marvel began developing TV shows for Disney+, they did not attach a showrunner to any of their projects.

This approach was taken to ensure maximum relevance between the movies and TV shows. However, their new plan now includes appointing a showrunner, according to one of Marvel Studios’ associates.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios ' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, recently revealed that the company's approach to producing TV shows is gradually evolving.

“One thing we are doing is developing a lot of shows simultaneously. So, in a way, we’re making television in a more traditional style, where we are going to write multiple pilots and show bibles before deciding what we want to produce,” Winderbaum stated.

He also mentioned that this approach would provide the studio with an opportunity to experiment with its projects and prepare for as many outcomes as possible.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Brad Winderbaum also mentioned that the studio is now approaching its television outings in a more “traditional” way.

This new approach will allow them to create more stories that can span multiple seasons, giving characters the opportunity to develop and remain “in the culture for hopefully many years.”

According to The Direct, the Kathryn Hahn-led Agatha: All Along series on Disney+ was the first Marvel Studios project to include a showrunner.

