Here's how Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green feels about her engagement to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

In a recent Instagram post, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke the news of their engagement after making their relationship official in July 2020. Fans have been biting their nails in anticipation, waiting for this moment and they finally got their due! Amongst the overwhelming support from family and fans, the Transformers actress' ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, is also "happy for" the couple.

A source told People, Green has no "bad blood" with Fox. They added, "As long as they're both on the same page with the kids, he's good and happy for her." Brian and Fox have been co-parenting their three sons ever since they split in 2020. The source also said, "They're strictly co-parents. He's got another woman that he's super into. He's entirely moved on." The ex-couple filed for divorce in October after 10 years of marriage and three children, Journey River, Bodhi Ransom and Noah Shannon, together. Their divorce is yet to be finalised.

Brian recently celebrated his one-year 'dating' anniversary with his girlfriend. Sharna Burgess. The couple has been more than happy together as Green, on their first anniversary, wrote in a post on Instagram, "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky." The Dancing with the Stars participant told People, "It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before," talking about his relationship with Burgess.

Meanwhile, Fox and Kelly have been dating since May 2020. They met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and instantly hit it off. Their relationship has created a lot of buzz among netizens, who all could feel the intensity of this magical relationship.

