Here's how Meghan Markle feels about Harry and her kids Archie and Lili taking up acting in future

In a clip shared by Variety, Markle was seen gleefully singing the "Tyrannosaurus Rex" song as she spoke about her life at home with the kids and Prince Harry . The Duchess also opened up on Harry and her TV-watching habits and said, "I think we’re like most people where you do endless, endless, endless searching until you get so tired of searching you don’t watch anything." While Markle herself used to be a star in a top TV show, she was also asked about whether she would be returning to acting anytime soon.

Meghan Markle provided rare insights into her family life with Prince Harry and their kids Archie and Lili in her recent interview. The Duchess of Sussex revealed her 3-year-old son's favourite TV shows and admitted how she has become that parent who is not singing Beyonce but the rhymes that her kids keep listening to and even showcased a demo.

Meghan Markle on acting comeback

After starring in Suits as Rachel Zane, Markle stepped away from the show and her acting career after her engagement with Prince Harry. When asked if she would ever consider returning to acting, the Duchess quipped, "No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." While Meghan may not returning to acting herself, she spoke about how it feels like when other actors are cast to play her on screen. Meghan even offered to help out an actor who would step into her shoes and said, "I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions", via Variety.

Archie and Lilibet's future

Meghan was also asked about how she would react if her kids were to take up acting as a profession in future and the Duchess had a rather supportive response. Maintaining that she would be supportive towards their decision, speaking to Variety, Meghan added, "They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit." She then concluded saying Harry and her raising kind and creative people.