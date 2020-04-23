Here's how Miley Cyrus reacted to boyfriend Cody Simpson not wanting to get married

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are on the same page when it comes to marriage and both of them need some time before sending out their save-the-date cards.

In a recent conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald, Cody Simpson revealed that he isn't ready for marriage at the moment. Even though Cody Simpson and pop singer Miley Cyrus have been dating for quite long and are also quarantining together, Cody has made it evident that he isn't thinking about popping the question anytime soon. "I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest. I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day," Cody said.

While Cody spoke candidly about his thoughts on marriage, fans are wondering how would have Miley reacted to the same. Surprisingly, both Miley and Cody seem to be on the same page! A source recently told Hollywood Life that "Miley doesn’t know what the future holds but she’s definitely open-minded to the idea of marriage again at some point." The source also revealed about her equation with Cody saying, "Instead of rushing towards an engagement, she will cross that bridge when she gets to it and at this point, she’s simply enjoying things as they are with Cody."

Thus, Miley is not offended by Cody's statement, the source added. The 27-year-old singer is in fact happy that both of them think alike and want some time to figure out before sending out those save-the-dates to their family and friends! "One of the things she appreciates about her relationship with Cody is that they’re on the same page and want the same things, he doesn’t put any pressure on her and they take things one day at a time," the source revealed.

Credits :Hollywood Life

