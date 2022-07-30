Here's how netizens reacted to Will Smith's apology to Chris Rock after their Oscars altercation

Following the 2022 Oscars in March, Will Smith took to his YouTube channel to officially address the situation and apologize to Chris Rock, his family, Smith's fans and the celebrity community that was present while the altercation took place. For those unversed, on the night of the Oscars, Smith smacked Rock on stage after he joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

In the 5-minute-long video, Will Smith took his time to apologize to Chris Rock as he shared the current dynamic between the two. With Rock still not ready to talk to the actor about the incident, Smith made it clear that he will stay put and wait for Rock to find his footing and whenever he does, Smith will be there to listen. He also clarified that Jada did not direct him to get on the stage and take action, the rash decision was entirely his doing. Lastly, Smith promised a better future, "I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted to putting light and love and joy into the world."

As for the netizens on Twitter, they were divided as many took Smith's side and accepted his apology while others considered the video purely a PR move for the companies who had dropped Smith after the publicized incident. There were also some that saw it fit for Smith to not apologize at all as they identified with his initial violent reaction at the Oscars. A few were also concerned about Jada who got no apology from Smith even though she had to bear the brunt of his actions. Check out how fans reacted to Will Smith's recent apology.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Will Smith's apology to Chris Rock below:

