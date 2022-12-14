Here's how newlywed Jennifer Lopez plans to make 1st married Christmas 'MORE SPECIAL' for husband Ben Affleck

With the beginning of December, we can’t help but bask in the glory of the Christmas season, but this year the Christmas spirit is doubled for the newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as it will be the pair’s first Christmas post-wedding.

Entertainment Tonight recently revealed a source confirmed, "Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas." Not just that the source shared, "Jen's favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have “picked out and decorated a huge tree”

Reportedly, Ben and Jennifer have already “picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up."

Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas plans include “New Traditions”, “Amazing Food” and “Family”

The source also revealed, Jen wants Christmas “this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben." The source added, "They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen's family. Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they're looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food."

Jennifer Lopez “wants to spoil” husband Ben Affleck

A source revealed, this Christmas season Jen wants to go all out and in fact “wants to spoil” Ben when it comes to Christmas presents. On the other hand, "Ben is planning on giving Jen a couple of things that are special and sentimental that have taken him a long time to find. He is also planning on giving her beautiful jewelry and a couple of big things that are surprises."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may plan a romantic getaway soon

The source shared, the couple is "talking about the possibility of going on a trip just the two of them to get some rest and relaxation."

Not too long ago, Lopez and Affleck got married in Las Vegas which was followed by a romantic wedding ceremony in Georgia. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking forward to spending time with the kids this Christmas season. Jen is a mom to her terrific twins Emme and Maxwell (14) with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben is dad to two daughters, Violet (17) and Seraphina (13), along with a son named Samuel (10) with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.