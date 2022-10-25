Here's how Nick Jonas was a perfect son-in-law to Priyanka Chopra's mom during low-key Diwali dinner

Unlike the last few years, however, where PeeCee would go all out with her Diwali celebrations, 2022 saw Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate in a low-key manner. Joined by the actress' mother Madhu Chopra, the trio enjoyed a dinner date at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Diwali is a joyous time for families to come together and celebrate the auspicious festival of lights. Even for celebrities, whose work schedules keep them away from their loved ones for most of the year, it's a time to reunite and rejoice. Priyanka Chopra may be spending more time in the US now than in India, but her desi heart will never change, especially during Diwali!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Diwali 2022 Celebrations:

In the endearing photos obtained by Backgrid USA, Priyanka Chopra and mom Madhu Chopra were both decked in gorgeous Indian attires. Priyanka painted a pretty picture donning a teal salwar kameez with silver jhuttis and a dark green purse. Chopra's curls were styled to perfection. On the other hand, Madhu was all about the sparkles in a mild yellow salwar kameez with a baby pink dupatta, brown wedges and diamond earrings, while her hair was parted sleekly. Nick was the definition of biker cool as he rocked an all-black attire - leather jacket, turtleneck, slacks and trainers. Holding a coffee in hand, Jonas also sported a military green sling bag.

Nick Jonas AKA The Perfect Son-In-Law:

Nickyanka fans couldn't stop cooing over Nick jiju as he showcased his doting son-in-law side by holding Madhu Chopra's hand and escorting her out of the hotel. The duo has constantly been all praises for the other and to see this familial side of Nick has us even more convinced that he's PeeCee's ideal man! Nick also reserved a special smile for the leading lady in his life as they enjoyed a hearty meal together.

Like we needed another reason to adore Nick Jonas!

Meanwhile, this Diwali is extra special for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as it's their first with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It was in January when PeeCee and Nick revealed to the world that they had welcomed their first child, a darling daughter. The couple has been very protective of Malti Marie and hasn't revealed her face, choosing to instead give little glimpses of parenthood on their respective social media handles and expertly hiding their baby's face.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra penned a heartwarming note for Malti Marie which touched many hearts: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. ॐ नमः शिवाय"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has many exciting projects to look forward to! It's All Coming Back to Me, James C. Strouse's romantic drama - which is the remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich - also starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion is slated for a February release next year. Chopra will also be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Russo Brothers' highly-awaited spy series Citadel. On the other hand, dabbling between singing and acting projects, Nick Jonas also dipped his toes as a reality show judge by coaching The Voice Season 18 and 20 as well as being a dance creator on Dancing With Myself.