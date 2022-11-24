Here's how Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski celebrated Friendsgiving amid romance rumours

As per Page Six, the model was tagged in the now-deleted photo, which was re-posted by Instagram account Deux Moi. The rumoured couple seemed to enjoy a casual hangout session with a group of their friends. Pete and Emily sparked dating rumours earlier this month when they were spotted holding hands during a date in Brooklyn.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski reportedly got together for Friendsgiving according to Page Six. Amid dating rumours, the duo reportedly got together for a Friendsgiving dinner. A photo of Davidson and Ratajkowski was posted by Bumble’s chief brand officer, Selby Drummond where the duo were seen enjoying a Thanksgiving feast with their friends.

Pete and Emily's relationship

A source told US Weekly recently that Pete and Emily are currently in an "early stage" of their relationship. An insider also claimed that both "really like each other" and that "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is." Following the reports of their brewing romance, the duo was also spotted sharing a hug during their outing in New York City. As for Ratajkowski's love life, post filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, as well as DJ Orazio Rispo, whom she was spotted with this week amid her alleged relationship with Davidson.

Kim Kardashian's reaction to Pete's new romance

Kim Kardashian hasn't directly responded to Pete Davidson's new romance news yet although a source informed Entertainment Tonight, "Kim is not bothered by Pete and Emily's relationship and knows that things were over between her and Pete. She just wants everyone to live their best lives and be happy." Kim and Pete parted ways in August this year after dating for nine months. The former couple was first linked together last October.

Recently, Davidson made his debut on The Kardashians' recent episode which captured his and Kardashian's Met Gala appearance. During the episode, it was also revealed that Kim rejected Pete when he first asked for her number at the previous Met Gala. The Kardashians' first season previously showcased Kim and Pete's brewing relationship as the SKIMS founder revealed details about how they met on Saturday Night Live.