Here's how Pete Davidson feels about his split from Kim Kardashian after their 9-month romance

It's all about moving on for Pete Davidson now. After rumours spread that following a 9-month whirlwind romance Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson parted ways due to their long-distance status and busy schedules, a source is opening up about how the comedian is taking their split and moving on from his romance.

During a chat with ET, an insider shared, "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life." The source also revealed that the SNL alum's friends are already trying to hook him up with other potential romantic partners. "Those close to him already want to set him up on dates," said the source. Another source told the outlet that the pair split over the weekend after the "spark" between them had "faded."

Meanwhile, the source gave details about their sudden break, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now." The insider went on to add, "She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together," and the source continued, "Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

