Here's how Pete Davidson possibly hinted at feeling like 's**t' amid Kim Kardashian breakup rumours

Pete Davidson is all up in his feelings or at least his fashion sense is! In case you were living under a rock, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian reportedly broke up after 9 months of dating. According to E! News, on August 6, a day after the shocking news broke out, the Saturday Night Live alum was photographed for the first time in Australia making a strong fashion statement!

Shooting for his new movie Wizards! in Cairns, it was Pete Davidson's outfit of choice that did all the talking for the 28-year-old comedian and actor. Possibly giving a strong hint at how he is truly feeling after the rumoured breakup, Davidson sported a graphic tee with the words: "What... I feel like s**t." Pete also had on a green trucker hat with the movie's title on it. Given the timing of his apparent new relationship status, you can't help but believe this to be a staunch message from a single Pete Davidson regarding his heartbreaking split with The Kardashians star.

While Pete Davidson has been stationed in Australia for a while now shooting for Wizards!, Kim Kardashian is busy focusing on her and ex-husband Kanye West's children - North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Why for many Kim K and Pete's speculated split comes as a surprise is because just recently, the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur jet-setted to Australia to spend some romantic quality time with her ex-beau.

According to E! News' insiders, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their relationship earlier this week and decided to just be friends, noting how the ex-couple have "a lot of love and respect for each other." However, owing to the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules, they found out that these issues "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

