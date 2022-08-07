Here's how Pete Davidson possibly hinted at feeling like 's**t' amid Kim Kardashian breakup rumours
Pete Davidson - who is filming Wizards! in Australia - may have revealed his true feelings when it comes to his split speculations with Kim Kardashian through his latest fashion statement.
Pete Davidson is all up in his feelings or at least his fashion sense is! In case you were living under a rock, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian reportedly broke up after 9 months of dating. According to E! News, on August 6, a day after the shocking news broke out, the Saturday Night Live alum was photographed for the first time in Australia making a strong fashion statement!
Shooting for his new movie Wizards! in Cairns, it was Pete Davidson's outfit of choice that did all the talking for the 28-year-old comedian and actor. Possibly giving a strong hint at how he is truly feeling after the rumoured breakup, Davidson sported a graphic tee with the words: "What... I feel like s**t." Pete also had on a green trucker hat with the movie's title on it. Given the timing of his apparent new relationship status, you can't help but believe this to be a staunch message from a single Pete Davidson regarding his heartbreaking split with The Kardashians star.
While Pete Davidson has been stationed in Australia for a while now shooting for Wizards!, Kim Kardashian is busy focusing on her and ex-husband Kanye West's children - North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Why for many Kim K and Pete's speculated split comes as a surprise is because just recently, the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur jet-setted to Australia to spend some romantic quality time with her ex-beau.
According to E! News' insiders, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their relationship earlier this week and decided to just be friends, noting how the ex-couple have "a lot of love and respect for each other." However, owing to the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules, they found out that these issues "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
