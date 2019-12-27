Here's how Pink celebrates her son's 3rd birthday

Jameson Moon has turned three and his mother and singer Pink celebrated the occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"You and Willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn't have it any other way," the singer wrote on the social media platform on December 26, reports people.com. The 40-year-old singer then added: "You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday."

Pink and husband Carey Hart welcomed Jameson in December 2016. The couple are also parents to daughter Willow Sage, 8. Hart also shared an Instagram post for his sona¿s big day, writing: "Happy 3rd bday to my lil Meatball!!! You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much. You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your day lil man."

