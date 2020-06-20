Here's how pregnant Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas are keeping active while getting ready to welcome their 1st child

According to a recent report, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are gearing up to be parents for the first time ever as the latter's due date is very close now. Read below for more details on how the couple is staying fit before embracing parenthood.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been keeping things lowkey except for their casual walks near their house being captured by the paparazzi. There's also the fact that the pair joined the Black Lives Matter protests in LA very recently and documented it in their Instagram posts. For now, the couple, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, is gearing up for something special as they're going to become parents for the first time ever. Reportedly, Sophie''s due date is between late June and July.

While the couple is yet to confirm the pregnancy themselves, their recent outing saw Sophie proudly flaunting her baby bump in a white crop top and grey sweatpants, which she earlier would cover up. According to Entertainment Tonight, Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby. In order to stay active, the couple has been going on walks and even hiking. Moreover, the Jonas family is really looking forward to showering the new addition with love as Turner can't wait to be a mom.

We can't wait to see the baby pictures!

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Conan O'Brien for his popular talk show, Conan, the Game of Thrones star revealed how she and the What A Man Gotta Do singer are handling the social distancing due to COVID-19. "Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly. I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like prison for him, but it's great for me," the 24-year-old actress confessed.

