Here's how Prince Harry assisted Meghan Markle when she was doing the voiceover for Disney Plus' Elephant

Meghan Markle recorded her voiceover for Disney Plus' nature documentary, Elephant, at Pinewood Studios in London and was accompanied by Prince Harry and baby Archie. Read below to know how Harry assisted Meghan with her voiceover work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially bid goodbye to their royal roles on March 31, 2020, but not before completing their scheduled duties like attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminister Abbey. After heading back to Canada post their UK trip, Harry and Meghan shifted their base to LA and are currently quarantining with their 11-month-old son, Archie, in a large mansion. Recently, it was revealed that Meghan was making her comeback to show business with voiceover work for Disney+.

Meghan turned narrator for Disneynature's Elephant, which was made available on Disney+ on April 3, 2020. Meghan didn't take a single penny for her voiceover work and instead, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund donated to Elephants Without Borders, who work towards protecting elephants that reside in Botswana. Meghan had her top-secret voiceover session for the nature documentary at Pinewood Studios in London. Accompanying Markle was Harry, as revealed by Elephant's director and co-producer Mark Linfield to Entertainment Tonight.

"We had Harry from the cheap seats in the back sort of suggesting some alternative pronunciations," Mark shared with ET while co-producer Vanessa Berlowitz clarified, "Only on the African words because obviously he's spent so much time in Botswana."

Moreover, co-producer Roy Conli recalled baby Archie was "still a wee lad," at the time of the recording session.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry applying for US citizenship post move to LA with Meghan Markle & Archie amidst quarantine period?

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are enjoying their time with baby Archie, amidst the quarantine period and are also holding meetings while plotting for a summer or fall 'splash,' according to a recent report by US Weekly.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More