Here's how Prince Harry ensured Meghan Markle felt 'comfortable' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Pranav Bhanot, a funeral guest, revealed, "You saw the reassurance that Prince Harry was giving to Meghan Markle at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to be each other's support system during Queen Elizabeth II's emotional funeral service. Speaking to People was attorney and funeral guest Pranav Bhanot, who revealed the subtle moments shared between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during The Queen's state funeral at Westminister Abbey. In particular, he recounted Harry's sweet gesture toward Meghan, making sure that she was "comfortable."
"You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Pranav recalled before noticing "just how supportive Harry was to Meghan." Elaborating his stance on how Prince Harry comforted Meghan Markle, Bhanot added, "When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable." Those who watched The Queen's funeral service and procession witnessed how Harry and Meghan were supportive of each other, even from afar.
While Prince Harry joined his father King Charles III, brother Prince William and aunt Anne, Princess Royal, walking directly behind his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the heartbreaking funeral procession to Wellington Arch, Meghan Markle followed them in the car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton with the latter and William's kids - Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 - came in another car. Prince Louis, 4, along with Harry and Meghan's kids - Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 - were not a part of the funeral.
While The Queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting in the second row, behind the royal family, post the funeral procession, at the committal service at St George's Chapel, the couple sat in the front row of pews on one side of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. Kate and William even stood to the side to let Meghan and Harry into the pew first.
