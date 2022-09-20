Here's how Prince Harry ensured Meghan Markle felt 'comfortable' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to be each other's support system during Queen Elizabeth II's emotional funeral service. Speaking to People was attorney and funeral guest Pranav Bhanot, who revealed the subtle moments shared between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during The Queen's state funeral at Westminister Abbey. In particular, he recounted Harry's sweet gesture toward Meghan, making sure that she was "comfortable."

"You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Pranav recalled before noticing "just how supportive Harry was to Meghan." Elaborating his stance on how Prince Harry comforted Meghan Markle, Bhanot added, "When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable." Those who watched The Queen's funeral service and procession witnessed how Harry and Meghan were supportive of each other, even from afar.