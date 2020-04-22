Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie made sure to wish Queen Elizabeth on her 94th birthday

As per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with baby Archie, who are currently on quarantine mode in LA, virtually wished Queen Elizabeth II on her 94th birthday. Read below for more details.

Queen Elizabeth II recently celebrated her 94th birthday, i.e. April 21, 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has swept across the UK, like the rest of the world, there won't be any celebrations! Moreover, the Queen is currently stationed in Windsor Castle along with her husband Prince Phillip, 98. According to Entertainment Tonight, The Queen did not want the gun salute tradition as she felt it was inappropriate given the current scenario. Even the Trooping the Colour birthday parade for The Queen, which was supposed to take place in June 2020 has been cancelled untill further notice!

Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to social media from their official Royal accounts to wish Her Majesty on her special day. While there wasn't any social media love from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they earlier bid adieu to their Sussex Royal IG account, they did, however, make sure to wish The Queen. According to Entertainment Tonight, Harry, Meghan and their 11-month-old son Archie video chatted with The Queen to wish her on her 94th birthday!

There was obviously the eight hours time difference as Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are quarantining in a large Malibu mansion in LA. The video chat between both parties was kept private and will not be up for public consumption, unlike video calls between the Royal Family and their charity organisations.

It's definitely heartwarming to know that the Royal family shares a united front, especially since the Megxit!

In an earlier interview with BBC Breakfast, William and Kate had revealed that the scattered Royal Family is keeping in touch during their quarantine period through the virtual medium. "It's really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. So, we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other," Middleton had confessed to BBC Breakfast.

