Here's how Prince Harry's memoir is a 'time bomb' for royal family post Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

After Queen Elizabeth II's death and funeral, the royal family is reportedly worried about Prince Harry 's upcoming memoir. For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex's explosive memoir - which may unveil more dirty laundry about the royal family in Harry's words - was originally supposed to release in November but has since been pushed back to sometime next year. Royal biographer Tom Bower spoke with Page Six to divulge more details...

According to Tom Bower, Prince Harry's memoir has left the royal family "hugely nervous" as he deems it a "time bomb." The publication had earlier reported that Harry was desperately attempting to rewrite his book in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, in order to "take out or downplay" what he wrote about his father King Charles III, brother Prince William and their respective wives Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton. However, Bower doesn't agree with this: "I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can't amend the book in any way. Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn't get sales."

Prince Harry's Memoir: More Details Revealed

Tom Bower also revealed that London chatter speculates Prince Harry's highly-awaited memoir will come out around Easter 2023 and more importantly, it will include "a chapter on the [Queen's] funeral.": "And there'll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison."

The particular snubs in question towards Prince Harry include an initial ban on donning his military uniform during his beloved grandmother's funeral events - he was eventually granted permission to do so during The Queen's final vigil by King Charles III, after a public uproar over ex-royal Prince Andrew being bestowed with an exception, in spite of Harry serving in the military for a decade and Andrew being accused of sexual assault - as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being reportedly uninvited from Queen Elizabeth II's pre-funeral reception, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla for world leaders and foreign royals at Buckingham Palace.

