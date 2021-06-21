Here's how Prince William & Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & royal family members celebrated Father's Day

Queen Elizabeth marked Father's Day with a rare photo whereas Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a fun video featuring all the father figures in their lives.

Father's Day was celebrated internationally on 20 June and from Bollywood to Hollywood to even the royal family marked the special day on social media. It was indeed a day to look back on special memories as several celebrities shared childhood and throwback memories. As for the royal family, Queen Elizabethe marked the day with a rare photo whereas Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a fun video featuring all the father figures in their lives.

Prince Charles shared a precious photo with his late father Prince Philip and a picture of wife Camilla with her father. Even though he has differences with son Prince Harry, the future king chose a memorable and happy photo with his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The caption read, "To all Papas everywhere, and to those who may be missing their Dads today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #FathersDay."

As for the Queen, the official Royal Family handle dropped a rare black and white photo featuring the Queen with her father King George VI and husband Prince Philip along with a baby Prince Charles in frame. The photo's caption read, "To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day. To mark #FathersDay we are sharing this photograph of The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young Prince Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951."

Kate Middleton and Prince William dropped a fun video wishing all dad's. The video featured William with his three kids, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Kate's dad as well. "Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day," the caption read.

The youngest royal who recently became a parent, Princess Eugenie, also marked the day as she shared adorable photos of husband Jack Brooksbank with their newborn son. "Happy Father's Day to you my love.. you are the ultimate father to our boy!!" the Queen's granddaughter remarked.

