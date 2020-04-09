Here's how Prince William & Kate Middleton will celebrate Prince Louis' 2nd birthday amidst quarantine period

Prince William and Kate Middleton had plans to throw Prince Louis a grand party for his 2nd birthday but the quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare has made them change their plans significantly. Read below for details.

Amidst the coronavirus scare, Prince William and Kate Middleton have shifted base to their Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall, along with their three children - Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 23 months. Speaking of their youngest child, Louis will soon be turning two years of age, on April 23, 2020. US Weekly recently reported that the birthday plans for Louis have been altered due to the coronavirus scare. A source revealed to US Weekly that Kate had to call off Louis' big birthday party because of the pandemic but the celebrations as a whole have not been cancelled.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning something smaller with immediate family only. "If the weather is nice, William’s planning to cook some chicken and burgers on BBQ and play outdoor sports and games as a family — football, chase and hide and seek," the source added about William's plans for Louis. Moreover, the birthday boy will have a cake as well. Louis is extremely excited for his special day and is already singing Happy Birthday to himself.

Meanwhile, Kate is making the most of her time with her three kids as the family enjoys baking and decorating cakes, gardening together and planting seeds. While Middleton feels blessed that George, Charlotte and Louis have been bonding over adventurous activities while in self-isolation with their parents, George has also been assisting his baby sister with her gymnastics as "they’ll spend hours practicing cartwheels, headstands and other moves together. Louis tries to join in too!"

ALSO READ: Prince William & Kate's youngest son Louis with George, Charlotte applaud the healthcare workers amid COVID 19

Kate is mainly in charge of the home-schooling and playtimes but William also is very involved as he teaches them lessons and organises games as well.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More