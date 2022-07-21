Here's how Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a beachy 40th birthday celebration with hubby Nick Jonas in Mexico

Priyanka Chopra turned 40 on July 18 and the actress ringed in her birthday along with husband Nick Jonas in Mexico. To honour his wife on her birthday, Nick had previously shared a post showcasing the duo's celebration together as he called her the "Jewel of July" in the captions as they posed for a romantic snap together on a gorgeous beach.

It has now been revealed that the couple was spotted celebrating Chopra's 40th birthday bash in Mexico. The couple was spotted soaking in the sun over the July 17 weekend and were joined by their family and friends in Cabo San Lucas. In the photos of the duo obtained by Just Jared, Priyanka and Nick were seen in beach-ready outfits as Nick wore a sleeveless black shirt, black bathing suit, and baseball cap while Priyanka wore an all-yellow outfit.

In the birthday photos dropped by Nick on his Instagram on July 18, the actress was seen posing with a cute sign that read, "Happy Birthday Priyanka, 80s baby." The couple also enjoyed watching fireworks together as seen in Nick's photos on his post showcased the duo sporting matching red outfits. In one of the photos, the duo also packed on the PDA.

As for the photos obtained by Just Jared, Priyanka Chopra was seen having a fun time on the beach as she posed for a few clicks with her friends who had also accompanied her and Jonas. In another photo, Nick and her were also spotted holding hands as they enjoyed the stunning view on the beach.

