Here's how Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas had a lowkey romantic Valentine's Day together in Milan; DEETS INSIDE

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Valentine's Day 2020 together in Milan, Italy with a lowkey romantic lunch date and were seen walking hand-in-hand as the paparazzi captured the couple in love. Read below for more details.

When it's February, it's all about being mushy and cheesy in love thanks to the traditional Valentine's Day celebrations. It's time to declare your love for your loved ones and celebrate the feeling of togetherness and even forever after. For and Nick Jonas, every day must feel like Valentine's Day, or so we assume as even after a few years of being together and married, the spark is still very much evident and thriving, to say the least. Married life surely looks good on Mr. and Mrs. Jonas!

Meanwhile, on account of Valentine's Day 2020, PeeCee and Nick decided to keep things lowkey romantic with a lunch date at Salumaio restaurant in Milan, Italy. Priyanka made a stunning appearance in a black and white polka-dotted jumpsuit which was layered with a camel coat, white heel boots, black sunglasses and a pink studded handbag. Her hair was styled in curls while a dash of red lipstick completed her Valentine's Day look. On the other hand, Nick kept it casual cool in a blue jumper, which was paired with blue jeans, a black padded jacket, white sneakers and black sunglasses.

Nickyanka was seen walking hand-in-hand as they sat outside the restaurant sharing a meal. Their talks were quickly interrupted by a man trying to sell them beaded jewellery, which perked up Priyanka's interests as she looked at them.

Meanwhile, taking to her Instagram page, Priyanka was all loved up for her man as she wrote, "My forever valentine..... He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost"

The Jonas Brothers are currently in Europe for their Happiness Begins Tour and the next stop is Madrid, Spain.

