Here's how Priyanka Chopra's daughter is 'helping mama' as she begins work on Heads of State; PICS

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated Indian actress is juggling her personal and professional lives, like a pro. The talented actress is currently on a high with the success of her latest outing Citadel, the spy thriller series which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She is also currently gearing up for the release of her romantic comedy-drama, Love Again. Amidst all that, Priyanka Chopra has now started working on her much-awaited next outing, Heads Of State.

Priyanka Chopra starts working on Heads Of State

Recently, the Citadel actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted multiple pictures on Stories, confirming that she has started working on her highly anticipated project, Heads Of State. In the first picture, Priyanka is seen sitting on her bed and making notes on the bound script of the upcoming Amazon Studios project, which is expected to go on floors soon. "Onto the next... #headsofstate," she captioned her post. The next picture shows the cover page of the script, which reads: "Heads Of State. White shooting script, Blue revisions. As of 05.01.2023."

Malti Marie turns 'Momma's little helper'

Later, Priyanka Chopra also shared an adorable picture of her little daughter Malti Marie, who is curiously looking at the laptop screen as her momma started preparing for her next project. The actor's fur baby Diana, on the other hand, is seen looking on from behind. "Helping mama at work. @diariesofdiana watching carefully (laughing face)," Priyanka Chopra captioned the picture.

About Heads Of State

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra confirmed that she is joining hands with renowned Hollywood stars John Cena and Idris Elba for Amazon Studios' Heads Of State, in April, this year. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the news article by Deadline on the project, along with the caption that reads: "On to the next." The project, which is touted to be an action thriller, is helmed by Ilya Naishuller, and produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard, for Safran Company.

