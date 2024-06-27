Here's How Sabrina Carpenter Reacted To Her First Hot 100 No. 1; Says 'I Will Always Remember'

Rising pop icon Sabrina Carpenter has secured her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, with her latest single Please, Please, Please off her new album Short n’ Sweet. Climbing charts earlier with her megahit Espresso, which soared at No. 3 last week, this distinguished feat by the singer makes for a celebration. Sabrina ensured she took a moment to thank her collaborators.

Sabrina Carpenter earns her first Hot 100 no. 1 hit

The hitmaker posted a carousel, including a photo of this week’s chart, the behind-the-scenes of making the song, which features record producers Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen and audio engineer Laura Sisk, plus a screenshot of an X post where the user comments: “i dont think ive ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard. my goodness,” of course now conceiting the loss.

Sabrina accompanied it with a heartfelt caption, that read “MY FIRST #1 on the @billboard HOT 100!!!!!!! And espresso at #4..” referring to the fact that both her singles are now in the top 10. “I’m very immensely grateful so i will surely always remember this day for the rest of my life! @jackantonoff @amyallen i deeply love this song and i love you both!!!!!” she said further. “I love our pitchy claps!!!!! I love @sharp_stick !!!! good things come in three’s,” Sabrina quipped further, then thanking her fans and promising more stuff to come soon.

Advertisement

Fans join in for the celebration

The comment section joined in to congratulate the pop princess, who has had a successful yielding in the past couple of years. From Coachella performances to being a regular opener for megastar Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, her recent releases cement her as a promising star of the pop genre. “The most deserving beautiful (inside and out) bb. I love you forever,” commented Girl Meets World costar Danielle Fishel, who played the mother to Capenter’s on-screen best friend Riley. Singer Zara Larson also showered praise for her contemporary, commenting “Yuuuuupppp!!!”

As for what lies ahead of the superstar, there is an album release due in August this year, and to accompany that, Sabrina also announced a world tour starting in late of September.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter Silences Critic As Please Please Please Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart: Details Inside