Here's How Shaun White ‘Pranked’ Nina Dobrev Into Marrying Him; Inside Their Surprise Betrothal

Shaun White had various plans by which he wanted to propose to Nina Dobrev but ultimately it was a prank that made the dreamy betrothal even more exciting. The Vampire Diaries actress, who thought she was preparing for a meeting with Anna Wintour, admitted to having blacked out in joy when White got down on one knee.

According to Vogue, White's first attempt which he planned on proposing during a summer vacation, never came to fruition since Nina hurt her knee while dirt biking. Later, he had plans to pop the question in Cape Town during The Earthshot Prize Ceremony in early November.

However, the Love Hard actress and her friends had a hunch that something was about to happen despite Shaun’s best efforts to keep it a secret. So, knowing all this, and that Nina loves surprises, Shaun was forced to change his approach.

He got creative. He fabricated a meeting with Anna Wintour in order to prank Nina. White even went as far as sending her a phony invitation for a CFDA/Vogue dinner with Wintour via his publicist. Shaun then hired a manager for glam and crafted the stage in New York at The Golden Swan.

Nina was shocked to find Shaun and the photographers in place of Anna. She had already been stressing out over running a few minutes late for the event. She said to the outlet, "I was in a panic that Anna’s waiting for me."

When White went down on one knee, "I was racked by frozen shock and just began looking at him," she stated. Dazed and confused, she questioned, "So, wait, Anna’s not here?"

Dobrev took to Instagram to commemorate the memory of that evening by sharing some photos of the pair dressed in Chanel and Ralph Lauren surrounded by flowers and candles. She captioned, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.”

On that particular occasion, recalled Nina Dobrev, things turned pretty wild as she could barely recollect what transpired next. But she remembered Shaun White saying all the right things to her. The couple mentioned they ended their romantic evening ordering Shake Shack and dumplings, as they set out to prepare for their upcoming wedding.

