Here's how Shawn Mendes is recovering his mental health after canceling world tour

Shawn Mendes is focusing on recovering his mental health. After cancelling his world tour due to extreme mental stress, Shawn Mendes is trying to live a normal life in order to recover his lost zeal. In a recent chat with TMZ, the Nothing's Holding Me Back singer told the outlet, "I’m taking a lot of time just doing therapy, just taking it easy, man."

Mendes went on to add that he had been spending time with his family and friends, just doing things he hasn't “been able to do" while working hard to pump out records and give inspiring performances. He continued, "I think for me it’s just about spending time doing things that I haven’t really done over the last few years, and so having dinner with friends and stuff," per Page Six.

Mendes also addressed the issue of reimbursement for fans who had brought tickets to his concerts. Mendes affirmed that all will be taken care of, "They can figure it out. I mean, everything’s kind of workable." The Stitches singer took to social media in late July and announced that he will be taking a break and cancelling his world tour. he wrote, "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away." Mendes informed his fans that he will be coming back to performing the sets for them after taking his time to recover and also promised to continue recording songs after he heals as he wants to "come back stronger."

ALSO READ Shawn Mendes reveals he is still 'so friendly' with ex Camila Cabello, admits 'that’s never gonna change'