Here's how soon to be parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spent Father's Day

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are soon going to turn parents. While the couple is reportedly excited about the new addition to the family, the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer was spotted out and about on Father's Day.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are soon going to turn parents. While the couple has been tight-lipped about the pregnancy, Sophie confirmed she was going to embrace motherhood soon by flaunting her baby bump recently. The Game of Thrones actress has been quarantining with the Jonas Brothers singer since the lockdown was announced. They have stepped out a couple of times, to run errands, show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement and just take walks. However, the couple was seen out and about on Sunday, which also marked Father's Day, to enjoy some ice cream. 

In photos shared by the paparazzi, Sophie and Joe were seen walking into Salt & Straw hand-in-hand to pick up some ice cream on Sunday afternoon. Apart from enjoying the cold treat on the hot summer's day, Just Jared revealed Sophie and Joe caught up with a few friends as well. The report revealed that the couple met a few friends to play some tennis.

While the couple was occupied with their engagements, they took to their respective social media profiles to share photos of their fathers to wish them on the occasion. Sophie shared a solo picture of her father and wished him on Father's Day. On the other hand, Joe shared a picture from his childhood featuring Papa Jonas and wished the latter. 

Check out the posts below: 

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is eager to welcome their little one. "Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby. Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking," the source told the publication. "Sophie is due soon and can't wait to be a mom," the insider added. 

