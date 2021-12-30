Here's how Sophia Bush saved Mandy Moore from wardrobe malfunction at Emmy Awards; Find out

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Sophia Bush rushed to Mandy Moore's rescue! Moore caused a stir when she appeared at the Emmys in a stunning Carolina Herrera gown, just seven months after giving birth to son August "Gus" Harrison. But, unfortunately, she ran into a little bit of fashion trouble but Bush stepped in to assist her.

"I was in this red dress with really thin spaghetti straps. Sweet Sophia Bush walked by to go backstage, and I jumped up to hug her, and a strap just popped," Moore, 37, said as per PEOPLE. "The next commercial break, I ran back there, and Sophia had told them, so they had read thread ready to go. Thank God for her!" the This Is Us actress adds. Moore's first major red carpet appearance since having baby Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith was at the Emmys. While getting dressed, she flaunted her freshly-cut bangs and even joked about the most essential element of her look that evening.

"Tonight's MVP accessory," Moore captioned a photo of her portable breast pump at the time, according to PEOPLE. However, Moore and Goldsmith continue to try to schedule evening dates after becoming parents, although they're a little different now. "We went out to dinner and brought the baby, which really isn't a date night, but it was fun," the actress tells PEOPLE.

While this may be Mandy’s first red carpet appearance since giving birth, the new mom has been back at work for quite some time! Back in March, the Emmy-winner took to IG and posted a selfie of herself, from the sets of This Is Us, writing: “Mom is BACK at work!!!”

