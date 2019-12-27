Here's how Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn celebrated Christmas 2019; DEETS INSIDE

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are going stronger than ever as the 29-year-old singer celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend and his family in London. Read below to know more details of how the lovebirds enjoyed the joyous occasion.

For years, Taylor Swift's private life has become fodder for gossip mongers who belittled the singer for her relationships. However, this time around, the You Need To Calm Down singer is keeping things extremely private with her beau, British actor Joe Alwyn. The pair started dating three years ago and are going stronger than ever with T-Swift's recent album Lover being a love letter to Joe. Taylor has been frequenting London quite frequently now and Christmas 2019 was spent with Alwyn and his family.

"Taylor spent the holidays in England with Joe. She was there for the week leading up to Christmas and spent time with Joe's family and friends. Some of Taylor's family also flew in from Nashville to spend time with them. Taylor is still there and will stay on with Joe after her family leaves," a source revealed to E! News. Even Thanksgiving was spent in London as they spend their downtime there. Swift shares a beautiful bond with Alwyn's family and constantly travels to London to spend time with them.

What do you have to say about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn as a couple? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn FINALLY opens up on dating Taylor Swift and the love songs she dedicates to him

Meanwhile, Joe was Taylor's plus one date for the premiere of Cats and while the two didn't make the event their red carpet debut as a couple, the two were seen leaving the venue holding hands. Even after her Saturday Night Live gig, Swift had the support of Alwyn as they were spotted at the SNL afterparty.

Read More