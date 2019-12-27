KBS Song Festival 2019: Here's how you can watch BTS’ last performance of the year

BTS is ready to treat its fans with one last performance of 2019 and it can be live streamed. Read on to know more.

Ahead of BTS' New Year's Eve performance in New York, the boy band will have one final show in Korea before the year ends, and you can live stream it! Ending the year with a bang, the Bangtan Boys are all set to perform at KBS Song Festival 2019 and for the member of the BTS Army, who cannot attend the concert, the annual star-studded event will be available for live streaming. KBS Gayo Daechukje aks KBS Song Festival is scheduled to take place on December 27.

The event will begin at 7:50 PM KST and will stream live from the KBS World TV YouTube Channel. To watch the show in real-time, all you have to do is, go to the band’s YouTube channel and go on to the “Upcoming Live Streams” bar and you will find the even listed under it. Making the upcoming show extra special, in addition to BTS, the event will also feature other popular K-Pop bands and singers, including TWICE, SEVENTEEN, GOT7, Red Velvet, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, MAMAMOO, Golden Child.

The uber-popular K-Pop band members will perform individually as well as a team during the event. According to Soompi, on December 26, the boy band announced that during the event, they will premiere a song, which has been created by 150 iconic musicians. “The song expresses hopes and dreams and also provide comfort to those who have worked hard throughout the hectic year," Soompi quoted a statement. Reportedly, fans will get a music video and behind-the-scenes footage of their favourite stars in the studio recording the song, after the show.

