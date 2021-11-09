Here's a look at Pete Davidson's FAMOUS exes amid romance rumours with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been sparking romance rumours since the time the duo was spotted hanging out together during the Halloween weekend. Kim and Pete were clicked holding hands during a theme park ride and if that was any less jaw-dropping, the two were later spotted grabbing dinner in Davidson's hometown, Staten Island, and later also in NYC. While neither of the duo has confirmed their romance as of yet, it won't be surprising if Kim does end up dating Pete given that the comedian has been known to charm the hottest celebrities.

A look at Davidson's dating history will show you that the Saturday Night Live star has managed to woo some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Whether it's his sharp comedy or his undeniably intriguing persona, Pete is popular among the ladies. The comedian recently met Kardashian during her Saturday Night Live debut and for one of the sketches on the show, Kim and Pete kissed as well. It looks like the Aladdin-Jasmine sketch soon became a fairytale offscreen too.

While Kim is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband of over six years, Kanye West, Davidson also reportedly got out of a relationship recently. Here's looking at Pete's relationship history before he met Kardashian.

Phoebe Dynevor

One of Pete's most-recent exes is Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. The couple made their relationship official in February this year after they made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon 2021 and weren't afraid to show some PDA. Although, it was later reported that the two parted ways in August seemingly due to complications of having a long-distance relationship.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber who is currently dating The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi was previously involved with Davidson. The duo reportedly dated from October 2019 to their eventual split in January 2020. While the duo never made their relationship official, the reason for their breakup remains unknown.

Margaret Qualley

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star and Pete dated for a few months in 2019. Reports of their ongoing romance first hit the news in August 2019. Their relationship was also almost confirmed by Qualley's mother, Andie McDowell who told People magazine that her daughter and the comedian's relationship was "beautiful" although almost a month after McDowell's admission, the two had broken up.

Kate Beckinsale

One of Pete's most famous, whirlwind romances was with British actress Kate Beckinsale. The couple didn't shy away from making their relationship official and even enjoyed plenty of PDA-filled moments including a makeout session at an NBA game. Pete and Kate reportedly dated for about four months and called it quits in April 2019. The duo's age difference was one of the biggest talking points and Davidson even called out the same during his SNL Weekend Update segment when he said it didn't bother them.

Ariana Grande

Who can forget Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's whirlwind romance that had even ended up in an engagement? 2018 was the year when Ariana and Pete's romance was one of the hottest ones in H-town. The couple even indulged in cute social media PDA at the time. From getting matching tattoos to red carpet PDA, the duo did it all and eventually also announced their engagement in June 2018 leaving everyone surprised. Although the romance eventually fizzled out and the two parted ways in October, the same year.

Looks like we'll have to wait and watch if Davidson and Kardashian end up confirming their romance soon.

