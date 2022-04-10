Here's the meaning behind Ben Affleck's green engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left fans surprised with their engagement news over the weekend. After rekindling their romance last year, the couple took the big step into their relationship as they got engaged again after two decades since their first engagement. Affleck proposed to JLo with a green ring that holds a special meaning for her.

The stunning ring was flaunted by Lopez as she announced her engagement with Ben Affleck in a special clip that was shared in her newsletter. The singer's massive sparkler is reportedly an 8.5-carat green diamond stone that could possibly range between 8 to 10 USD million. The singer was seen saying "You're perfect" as she panned the camera to the diamond ring in the video. While many wondered why the singer's ring consists of a green stone, the answer to this was found in Lopez's previous newsletter where she called the colour to be her lucky one.

The singer in her newsletter spoke about why green remains special for her and added, "I always say the colour green is my lucky colour. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

While Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged from 2000 to 2004, they later parted ways. At the time, Ben had popped the big question to JLo with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring by Harry Winston, estimated to be worth between USD 1.2 and 2.5 million.

