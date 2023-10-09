‘Here's the thing...’: Revisiting moment when Emily Blunt sang musical apology to Chris Martin for ignoring his email about A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, the ever-charming actress, has made her place in Hollywood. She cemented the ground after her smashing performance in Devil Wears Prada. The actress has given us some of the most promising performances in history. The actress also gave us one of her best performances to date in A Quiet Place. It was directed by her husband, John Krasinski. As a director’s wife, Blunt received a certain message from Chris Martin being interested in working in A Quiet Place, but sadly, Blunt didn’t respond. But Blunt did have an adorable apology for Martin. In 2020, Emily Blunt apologized to Chris Martin for missing his message in a musical manner on The Ellen Show.

Revisiting the moment Emily Blunt gave Chris Martin a musical apology

Emily Blunt has dedicated a song to Chris Martin in which she apologizes for turning down his offer to be a part of her and her husband John Krasinski's film A Quiet Place. John Krasinski accused his wife of a lack of reaction after Martin recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he approached the celebrity couple with a proposal for a musical for the award-winning film.

The actress added that she issued a national apology to the musician. “Chris, I love you; I always have, and I always will. And I really apologize. This is a huge sacrifice for me because I despise singing for other people, so this is for Chris Martin.”

She began the chorus of her song devoted to the father of two, which was inspired by Coldplay's smash in My Place. She further continued, “Chris, how long have you been waiting for me? Chris, my spouse threw me under the bus."

Why did Emily Blunt apologize to Chris Martin?

Chris Martin joked prompting DeGeneres and musician Nick Jonas to join in on the charade. 'What have you done, Emily?!?' In an appearance with Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, the British actress addressed the gaffe, stating that she just neglected to respond to the Coldplay frontman's email.

She teased Martin, “So, Chris, here's the thing: I was shocked when I saw your interview on The Ellen Show because I realized I'm not the best texter-backer in general. So I know what occurred, and he emailed us this very nice, amusing video of him miming A Quiet Place: The Musical, which I viewed at 11 p.m., next to John, as we were getting ready to go to bed. 'Oh, that's solo; that's so amusing,' I thought. I'll respond in the morning. I forgot to respond in the morning.”

The Devil Wears Prada actor went on to say that she felt she'd left it too late because so much time had elapsed between reading the singer's email and recalling that she hadn't replied. She said, “British people have a tendency to throw issues under the rug and pretend they never existed. At that point, I simply kind of deleted Chris Martin from my life. I now greatly regret it because I have to accept that it was harmful.”

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt was last seen in Pain Hustlers, which came out recently, and before that, she was seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which was released on July 21, 2023.

