'Here’s to staying playful': Nina Dobrev showers birthday love on five-times Olympian boyfriend Shaun White in late post

In the world of Hollywood and professional sports, love stories often make headlines just as much as accomplishments do. One such heartwarming story involves Nina Dobrev, the beloved actress known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, and Shaun White, the five-time Olympian and professional snowboarder. Recently, Nina Dobrev celebrated Shaun White's 37th birthday in a style that truly reflected their playful and loving relationship.

Nina made sure Shaun remembered the birthday

On September 3rd, Shaun White marked another year around the sun, and Nina Dobrev ensured it was a day to remember. She shared a delightful video montage on her Instagram, capturing the essence of the celebration. The video was set to Robin Schulz's Sugar and showcased a day filled with party games, dancing, and a memorable boating adventure.

One highlight of the celebration was when Shaun White used a sword to cut a cake designed to look like a Panda Express takeout box, adding a whimsical touch to the festivities. Dobrev's caption for the Instagram video, "Happy (belated) birthday, sugar, how you get so fly?" refers to the lyrics of Sugar. “Here’s to staying playful and staying young no matter how old we get…”

Dobrev’s social media filled with greetings

Dobrev's social media post received heartwarming responses from friends and fans. Adam DeVine, her co-star from Out-Laws, couldn't help but express his excitement, commenting, "This looks like my dream birthday!" Wells Adams also chimed in, saying, "I really would have thrived in this environment," reflecting the fun-loving atmosphere of the celebration.

Nina Dobrev didn't stop at the video; she also shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Story. In one endearing photo, Shaun White dipped Dobrev, who was sporting a striped rainbow one-piece swimsuit, capturing a moment of love and connection.

Nina and Shaun’s bright future ahead

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have been together for three wonderful years. In an interview with PEOPLE in April, White hinted at the possibility of an engagement, but he emphasized the importance of enjoying their time together without pressure. He said, "But you never know. We'll see what happens." Their relationship has blossomed to the point where their families spend holidays together, showcasing the strong bonds they've formed.

In December, they shared a heartwarming family boating excursion in Mexico, including Dobrev's parents and White's family. This togetherness speaks volumes about the love and unity they have cultivated.