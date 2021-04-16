Here's what Alex Rodriguez's rumoured flame Madison LeCroy has to say about A-Rod & Jennifer Lopez's breakup

Madison LeCroy, who was rumoured to have an affair with Alex Rodriguez while he was still dating Jennifer Lopez, has revealed her sentiments over A-Rod and JLo calling it quits.

Madison LeCroy has a simple and sweet message to deliver when asked about rumoured flame Alex Rodriguez's breakup with Jennifer Lopez. For the unversed, A-Rod and JLo, who were engaged to get married, confirmed in a statement that they had decided to split for good. "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," their joint statement read.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children," the statement continued. When Page Six asked Madison her thoughts on Alex and Jennifer's split, the Southern Charm star shared, "I wish them the best." If you aren't caught up with how Madison's name got entangled in A-Rod and JLo's relationship, it was during a Southern Charm reunion in January when LeCroy was accused of being a homewrecker by having an affair with an ex-MLB player from Miami, who many believed was Rodriguez.

Back then, Madison denied the alleged affair to Page Six stating that Alex has never physically cheated on Jennifer with her and that while they have only spoken on the phone, they've never been physical. LeCroy reiterated that the duo "never had any kind of anything" are were just acquaintances. On the other hand, sources close to Rodriguez quickly shut down the affair allegations as they relayed to US Weekly that Alex has never met Madison.

