Here's what Angelina Jolie and her six kids did during their recent New York City trip

From exploring museums to visiting restaurants, Angelina Jolie and Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox had a great time.

Angelina Jolie and her six kids, whom she shares with Brad Pitt, recently took New York by storm. Angelina along with Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, were seen celebrating the Eternals star's 46th birthday in Los Angeles. However, that wasn't the only celebration. Turns out, they made their recent NYC trip a memorable one as the teenagers went all out and enjoyed every bit of it.

According to People's latest report, a source revealed that Angelina and her kids painted the town red. From exploring museums to visiting restaurants, the close-knit group had a great time. The source revealed, "The kids are growing up and are so close. They were out to museums and dinner with each other through the trip and had a nice time."

While in NYC, Angelina was also spotted visiting the apartment building of her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller. According to People's report, the exes are good friends and Miller's son and Angelina's Knox are friends. The kids were also present when Jolie was seen leaving Miller's place.

Prior to the NYC trip, Angelina Jolie's photos of exiting a restaurant with her kids on her birthday also went viral. The doting mum received a surprise birthday dinner from her kids at the upscale Tao restaurant in Los Angeles. Speaking of her birthday celebrations, a source told the portal, "They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out."

Angelina Jolie will next be seen in Marvels' The Eternals which is slated to release in October 2021.

ALSO READ: Beyonce drops heartfelt birthday tribute for her and Jay-Z's twins Rumi and Sir as they turn four

Share your comment ×