Here's What Anne Hathaway Gifted Nicholas Galitzine, Inspired By Their The Idea of You Kissing Scenes

Known for his part in The Idea of You, Nicholas Galitzine recently offered a humorous incident in a video interview with British GQ. He disclosed that following the conclusion of filming the sensual romance helmed by Michael Showalter, he received a kind present from his co-star Anne Hathaway.

According to 29-year-old Galitzine, the film had a number of personal sequences that frequently required Listerine strips to be reconstituted beforehand. Hathaway, appreciating the humorous necessity of these moments, commissioned a painting of Listerine strips as a unique memento for Galitzine.

As a memento of their shared experiences on set, the actor proudly showcases the painting in his flat. In a lighthearted way, he continued, saying that it reminds him of the movie and how often he used Listerine strips.

ALSO READ: 'You Also Have To Think About The Box Office': Idea Of You Author Shares Her Oblivion Over Movie's Ending Twist

The Idea of You Film Draws Attention for its Compelling Love Story and Chemistry between Hathaway and Galitzine

Based on Robinne Lee's 2017 book of the same name, The Idea of You has won over hearts with its gripping tale of love, emphasizing the connection between 41-year-old Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

The main character of the movie is 40-year-old mother Solène Marchand (played by Hathaway), who runs an art gallery and must navigate the complexity of her identity following a turbulent divorce from her spouse Daniel (played by Reid Scott).

When Solène goes to the Coachella music festival with her 16-year-old daughter Izzy (played by Ella Rubin), her life takes an unexpected turn. There, she meets charismatic pop star Hayes Campbell (Galizine), who plays with August Moon, the lead boy band.

Through their encounter throughout the festival, Solène and Hayes delve into topics of love, self-discovery, and the transformative potential of fortuitous connections.

Exploring Love and Art: The Journey of Solène and Hayes in The Idea of You

Solène finds a completely new side to herself as she and Hayes set off on a fast-paced romance and travel the world together. But they have their share of difficulties in their relationship. Solène has to deal with the attention-grabbing limelight that comes with dating a celebrity, as well as the criticism of their age gap from the general public and her own social circle.

An important component of their relationship is art. In an attempt to impress Solène, Hayes buys every item in her gallery at the beginning of the film. Art plays a more important role as their relationship grows; towards the end of the movie, Hayes even chooses a unique piece for Solène herself.

The movie's last scene, in which their love reaches a poignant conclusion against the backdrop of art and passion, is when the gallery setting becomes meaningful.

ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway Reflects On Decline Of Rom-Com Offers In Her 30s Ahead Of The Idea Of You Release

Blooming at Any Age: Anne Hathaway Reflects on The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway revealed to PEOPLE after the film's March SXSW premiere that she and her character, Solène, both see themselves as adventurous when it comes to romantic relationships. As she considered the meaning of The Idea of You, Hathaway underlined the value of narrating a tale of personal development and transformation.

Throughout the movie, Solène, who at first is reluctant to start a new romantic journey because of her past experiences with her ex-husband, goes through a significant transformation. This part of the character struck a profound chord with Hathaway, emphasizing the chance to show a woman thriving and finding her voice.

She mentioned her desire to see more narratives about individuals who evolve and discover contentment in life, regardless of their current phase. Hathaway believes that the journey of self-discovery is ongoing and not limited by age or gender.

Currently accessible for streaming on Prime Video, The Idea of You speaks to audiences of all ages by providing an intimate examination of love, adventure, and personal growth.

ALSO READ: Anne Hathway's Tonight Show Appearance Turns Awkward; Here's What Happened