Here's what Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner was up to as he was getting married to Jennifer Lopez

She was chilling by the lake. While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were tying the knot for the first time in decades, the Argo filmmaker's ex-wife Jennifer Garner was enjoying her day basking in the warmth of the sun by Lake Tahoe in California as Bennifer held their intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

The 13 Going On 30 actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from her weekend as she enjoyed her time in nature at Lake Tahoe. She posted a video of herself breathing in the picturesque scenery during her paragliding adventure. Garner followed up the upload with a selfie while she cycles away through a scenic view of the Lake. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Bennifer flew off to Vegas to hold a surprise wedding and had both of their children in attendance at the ceremony at the iconic location, A Little White Chapel.

For those unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got together and tied the knot in 2005 which was a year after his painful spilt from Lopez. Garner and Affleck shared a long marriage together which lasted a good decade as they welcomed three children together before announcing their wish to split from each other in 2015. The couple got their divorce finalized in late 2018 while Affleck and Lopez got back together in 2021 after the singer broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

As Garner promoted her recent release The Adam Project, she revealed what she would say to her younger self in a chat with ET, "I would just tell her to grab hold of every opportunity and moment. ... I would tell her it's going to be OK. Just keep forging ahead."

