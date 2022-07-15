Here's what 'best friends' Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart got each other for their birthdays this year

On Wednesday, while on the red carpet for the DC League of Super-Pets premiere in Los Angeles Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart opened up about being best friends in the true sense of the phrase. As the duo talked to People about what they got each other for their birthdays this year as Hart just celebrated his 43rd birthday last week while The Rock turned 50 in May.

Hart told the outlet, "He didn't get me anything. Not a damn thing," he continued, "He didn't get me anything. Not a damn thing." Hart then added, "But I'm a different kind of friend." Johnson, on the other hand, teased Hart as he talked about how Hart's birthday was not a "big deal." The Red Notice actor then revealed that his gift was a little different than usual as he disclosed, "The truth is I didn't give him a gift, but at one in the morning I sent him a video, broke out a new bottle of tequila, [and] I said, 'This is for you,' and made a nice toast. So I did get him something."

However, Johnson too shared that Hart got him nothing for his 50th birthday this May even though Hart claimed he did. The actor quipped, "[He got me] nothing. Best friends." The duo has been famous for their brotherly banter on the internet as they frequently show the world just how close they are. Hart further commented on working with the former WWE star and said, "We're very lucky to be able to have this relationship, and not only have the relationship but allow the relationship to shine on and off camera."

