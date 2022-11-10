Here's what Britney Spears has to say about Millie Bobby Brown's wish to play her in a biopic

The idea about a biopic on Britney Spears and Millie Bobby Brown 's wish to star in it came up during the Stranger Things stars' recent interview with Drew Barrymore on the actress' talk show. In Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Brown was seen admitting that she would love to play the Toxic singer in a film and revealed why she thinks she would be perfect to essay the role.

Britney Spears seemingly threw shade at Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown over the latter's recent quote about starring in a biopic about the singer. Ever since her conservatorship termination Britney has been the subject of several documentaries as well and recently, the singer took to Instagram to reveal her thoughts on the biopic talk.

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney

Millie Bobby Brown who famously began playing the role of Eleven in Stranger Things at an early age, spoke about why Spears' story resonated with her. She said, "Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of when she was younger,” she said. “I see the scramble for words … and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." Although it seems Brown's confession about hoping to play the singer did not go well with Britney.

Britney Spears on biopic talk about her

Taking to her Instagram account, Britney seemingly mocked Brown for her recent comments as she raised questions about why everyone was talking about a biopic on her life. Britney in a post wrote, "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead!!!" She further added, "Although it’s pretty f*****g clear they preferred me dead… I guess my family is going to lock their doors now." Although Britney's post was also directed at her family and not Millie Bobby Brown as she further continued in her post, "It’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away. But guess what !!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again!!!"

While Britney didn't seem thrilled with the idea of a biopic about her, fans were quick to come to Brown's rescue in the comments as they maintained that the Stranger Things star would be a good choice to tell the Pop Princess' story.