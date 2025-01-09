Here’s What Emmys New Rule State About Guest Performers And Directors; Details Inside

The Television Academy recently sent shockwaves around the industry as it made some eyebrow-raising changes to a few of its criteria. One of these happens to be a new eligibility limit for wannabe Guest Performer contenders.

As per the new rules, for the 2025 Emmys, “If a performer has been nominated or has won in a Lead or Supporting Performer category, the performer will not be eligible to submit in a Guest Performer category in a subsequent Emmy year for playing the same character role in the same series.”

The Television Academy had even stated that the performer would be, however, able to continue to enter a lead or supporting category.

This means that once a performer has competed or won as a Lead or Supporting Actor, he or she can never submit himself as a Guest Performer for the same role on the same series.

Another intriguing change that the awards have made is that a director or directing team can enter “multiple achievements per category if the achievements are for different programs."

For those who do not know, previously directors were able to submit only one entry per category. However, the new rule will let a director or a directing team submit an episode from each program they have worked on.

Another big news related to the Daytime Emmy is that the annual ceremony, which was previously usually held in June, will move to October this year onwards, as per TV Line.

Meanwhile, the News & Documentary Emmys will be moved to June, which was previously held around fall.

