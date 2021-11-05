Here's what Eternals' Kit Harington thinks about 'crossing paths' with GOT costar Emilia Clarke in MCU

As Kit Harington has already made his Marvel debut with Chloé Zhao's Eternals, it is only a matter of time since Emilia Clarke officially joins Marvel too with her secret role in MCU's Secret Invasion. It is only natural to wonder whether these two would ever cross paths in another movie or television series after GOT, and Harington has weighed in on the same.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harington opened up on the possibility of a Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen reunion. When asked whether the two actors (who had many scenes together in GOT) have discussed the possibilities and are prepared if a reunion of the sort happens, Harington said that they haven't done so. "That would slightly blow my mind, I think, because me and Emilia had a lot together," Harington reveals.

The Eternals alum also added that if the two of them end up "crossing paths" in MCU or any other franchise, they'd probably have "a good giggle about that." After saying so, Harington even refused to spoil anything as the GOT star revealed that he's "terrified of Marvel."

Eternals has finally been released today and MCU nerds have had a field day on Twitter since morning. With the Eternals premiere, fans are now looking forward to other Marvel projects such as Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion which will also comprise Marvel's Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and some newcomers in the franchise including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Olivia Colman.

