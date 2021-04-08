Here's what Kim Kardashian replied when asked who will be the next billionaire in their family.

With Kylie Jenner losing her billionaire spot, Kim Kardashian became the first Kardashian-Jenner sibling to become a billionaire.

Kim Kardashian dominated headlines this week across the globe as she officially became a billionaire. The reality star and entrepreneur's entry into the billionaire's club was announced by Forbes on Tuesday and it indeed was a big shot in the arm for the Kardashian's. With Kylie Jenner losing her billionaire spot, Kim became the first Kardashian-Jenner sibling to become a billionaire.

Hours after the announcement, Kim was spotted by the paparazzi at The Grove in Los Angeles where she came to promote a new line of her shapewear brand Skims which catapulted her into stardom. The KKW Beauty founder was seen arriving with an army of security along with a few friends.

While making her way to the pop up, Kim was asked by TMZ how did she feel about officially being tagged as a billionaire. She responded saying, "feeling blessed." Then the Skims founder was asked who does she think would be next on the list from their family to enter the billionaires club.

Being the confident queen that she is, Kim replied, "All of them." Well, we won't be surprised if another Kardashian or Jenner sibling makes it to the list soon.

According to Forbes, Kim's net worth went up from $780 million in October to the current $1 billion. KKW Beauty and Skims have majorly bolstered Kim's net worth as well as income from reality television and endorsement deals and a number of smaller investments.

Credits :TMZ

