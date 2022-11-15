Here's what Margot Robbie has to say about her SHELVED female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Given the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise led by Johnny Depp, in 2020 Disney was in the early stages of development on Robbie’s Pirates movie as well as a second reboot written by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin. It was also previously confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer that two projects were in development, one with Margot and one without her.

Margot Robbie gave an update on her long-discussed female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie in her recent interview with Vanity Fair. The actress revealed that the project has been shelved and explained how it got cancelled after it was announced in June 2020 that Robbie would star in a new Pirates movie written by screenwriter Christina Hodson.

Margot Robbie reveals why her Pirates movie got cancelled

In her recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed how the much-talked-about project eventually got shelved. She said, "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool." Adding on about the Disney project, she further said, "But I guess they don’t want to do it."

Johnny Depp's return to the franchise

After Johnny Depp won his Virginia defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard this year, several reports suggested that the actor may return to his hit Pirates of the Caribbean franchise again to play the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Reports also suggested that Depp was being offered USD 301 million by the studios to reprise his fan-favourite character onscreen although the speculations were denied by the actor's reps. During his court appearance in the June trial, Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn confronted the actor with a statement he had made to the press and asked, "If Disney came to you with USD 300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, correct?" Depp had then answered the question saying, "That is true."

Following his trial win, the actor has released a music album and also taken on a directorial project which is being produced by Al Pacino.