Here's what motivated Adele to lose weight and get into shape after her divorce from Simon Konecki

Apart from splitting with ex-husband Simon Konecki, here's what motivated Adele to lose weight:

Adele stirred up a storm on the internet when she posted her birthday pictures on Instagram thanking her fans for their love and best wishes. Wearing a short black dress, Adele showed incredible transformation in her recent pictures and left her fans wonderstruck. While many think Adele lost weight to make her ex-husband Simon Konecki jealous after their divorce, a source close to her told Hollywood Life that "Adele lost weight for herself." The source also added, "Being in LA and in her industry comes with pressures to look a certain way, so of course that was a very big motivator for her."

"There wasn’t one thing that happened at all to make her start dieting and working out more, she just seemed to do it. She wanted to do it slowly," the insider said. Explaining how her split from Simon Konecki was not the only reason for her makeover, the source said, "It seems to be just about being healthy. She doesn’t really talk about it and people don’t really ask. She’s very, very private and seems to still be getting used to her new body and look. It was a really slow, gradual and healthy process," he added.

The source also explained, "she finds it funny people think it just happened. She started this journey slowly a couple of years ago. People would notice small changes and then it became drastic looking over time." The insider also informed that "she’s always seemed happy and she just seems to be getting used to her new figure." Even though her split from Simon Konecki was a partial reason for her incredible weight loss, it was not the only reason Adele got into shape. However, Adele prefers not to badmouth her ex. "She would never do something like that out of respect for Simon as the father of her son," the insider told.

